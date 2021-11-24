Grammy Nominations for Best Rap Album Infuriate Fans

In a TweetThe Recording Academy revealed the Grammy nominees in Best Rap Album on November 23: J Cole (Drake), Drake, Tyler, Tyler, Creator and Kanye West. Most of the replies were quick to support their favorite artists, but some NotedIt was not possible to nominate even one woman.

The lack of representation does not mean that there aren’t enough releases. Many female rappers were able to release albums this year, including Megan Thee Stallion’s Doja Cat and Sawetie. Doja Cat seemed to enjoy her snub. Draw the most ireAlthough someone may be able to tell, SubmittedAs a response, “Doja doesn’t have 1 rap album.”Doja Cat wasn’t nominated in Best Rap Album. Album of the Year. Perhaps this tweeter is also accepted by the academy.

The Recording Academy, like the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is actively seeking to diversify its membership. According to USA Today, nearly half of the Academy’s new members this year were female — but the overall membership is just 26% female, leaving men to make up the other 74%. Could the Grammys be another contest for men’s popularity, as the Oscars? It’s not easy to know. Olivia Rodrigo, the only artist to receive nominations in all four major categories via via BBC. Jon Batiste, a jazz keyboardist, leads the way with 11 nominations.