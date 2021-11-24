Grammy Chief Addresses Marilyn Manson Nomination

The Recording Academy’s CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has addressed how the organization views the controversial Grammy nominations announced on Tuesday, which include Marilyn Manson and Louis C.K. In a new interview with, Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy’s CEO, discusses how the organization views the Grammy nominations on Tuesday. These nominees include Marilyn Manson and Louis C.K. The Wrap. Mason stated that the organization “won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration.”

“We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria. If it is, they can submit for consideration,” he said, addressing a query about Manson’s nomination.

He added that while the Academy will honor its rules on eligibility, it doesn’t mean the organization won’t scrutinize who will be allowed to attend and perform. “What we will control is our stages, our shows, our events, our red carpets,”Mason said. “We’ll take a look at anyone who is asking to be a part of that, asking to be in attendance, and we’ll make our decisions at that point. But we’re not going to be in the business of restricting people from submitting their work for our voters to decide on.”

American Music Awards followed a similar approach when Morgan Wallen (country star) was captured on camera uttering the n word earlier this year and ended up getting nominated to two awards. The nominations were noted by the organization. “based on charting”It was not chosen by its members, and the musicians were banned from taking part in the ceremony.

Manson is up for Album of the Year for his role as both a featured artist and songwriter on Kanye West’s 10th album, Donda. Over a dozen women have accused Manson of sexual or psychological abuse in the last year. Some have been sued. Manson denied the allegations. DaBaby (who made homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud) is also nominated for a featured performance on Donda and on the Triple Chucks Deluxe edition of Justin Bieber’s Justice.

Louis C.K. Louis C.K. Sincerely Louis C.K.He was accused of sexual misconduct by several women in 2017, and he released a statement admitting to the matter. “stories are true.”