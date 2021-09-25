Grace Van Patten Lives by Bobby Cannavale

Grace Van Patten and Bobby Cannavale filmed “Nine Perfect Strangers” in Australia in 2020.

The actress joked that she hasn’t been able to “get rid” of Cannavale since.

“He lives a block away and I run into him every day,” She explained.

Production on



Hulu

‘s “Nine Perfect Strangers” wrapped in Australia back in 2020, but Grace Van Patten can’t seem to go a day without bumping into a familiar face from the set.

New York City-born actress Zoe Marconi plays the role of Zoe on the David E. Kelley series. It follows nine vacationers who check into a mysterious California wellness retreat. Since filming ended, Van Patten joked that she “can’t get rid” of Bobby Cannavale, who plays fellow retreat-goer Tony Hogburn on the show.

“He lives a block away and I run into him every day,” Van Patten told Insider. She said that the costars take time to catch up after their neighborhood runs-ins.

The 24-year-old actress currently lives in her parents’ apartment in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn. Cannavale, 51, resides nearby in a renovated brownstone in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, with his partner Rose Byrne and their two children, Rocco Cannavale and Rafa Cannavale.

The “Nine Perfect Strangers” cast has remained in contact since returning stateside last year, sending memes or random messages in the group chat they created when they initially arrived on set in Australia, Van Patten said.

They formed closer bonds than they expected because they were all so far away from home during the pandemic.

“We got so close,” Van Patten said. “When you shoot in a comfortable setting, you’re kind of tempted to just hang out with your friends that you already have. It doesn’t really force you to connect with the people you’re working with.”

Between the distance they had traveled and the stress-ridden early weeks of the pandemic, “everything was very uncertain,” she recalled. “It was really nice to all be together and connect on that level.”

