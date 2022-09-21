Grace Kelly was who and how did she pass away?

GRACE Kelly was an American film icon, Oscar-winning who became Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier III in April 1956.

This is a look at the career and life of one the most elegant women in world and cinematic history.

1 Grace Kelly was an iconic Hollywood film star. Credit: Getty

Grace Kelly was who?

Grace Patricia Kelly, an American actress and princess, was Grace Patricia Kelly.

She was born November 12, 1929 to a prominent Irish Catholic family in Philadelphia.

Before attending American Academy of Dramatic Arts, New York in 1947, she was educated in a convent and private school.

She was a student and modelled part-time.

Kelly left the Academy at 19 and soon moved to Hollywood.

Stanley Kramer, her producer, was attracted to her while she was filming Fourteen Hours (1951).

Kramer offered her a co-starring role with Gary Cooper in Fred Zinnemann’s High Noon (1952).

The actress got her first Oscar nomination as Best Supporting Actress for John Ford‘s adventure yarn Mogambo in 1953.

Then along with her Academy Award-winning performance in The Country Girl, she starred in the Alfred Hitchcock films Rear Window (1954), Dial M for Murder (1954) and To Catch a Thief (1955).

Kelly starred in 11 motion pictures before abandoning a Hollywood career to marry Rainier III, Prince de Monaco in 1956.

Who was Grace Kelly’s husband Prince Rainier? Did they have children together?

Kelly and Prince Rainer met at the Cannes Film Festival, April 1955.

After a long and difficult courtship, they got married in April 1956. She was named Princess Grace of Monaco.

She gave birth to their first child, Princess Caroline, on January 23, 1957.

Their second child and heir, Prince Albert, was born on March 14, 1958.

And their youngest, Princess Stéphanie, was born on February 1, 1965, with all children having been delivered at the Palace.

Rainier III was Prince of Monaco from 1949 to his death in 2005.

He ruled the Principality of Monaco for almost 56 years and was crucially responsible for the transformation of Monaco’s economy.

He died of complications from a lung infection he developed as a result frequent smoking. His son Albert II succeeded him.

How did Grace pass away?

Kelly died tragically at the age of 52 when she lost control of her car and drove off a mountain road by the Cote D’Azur in September 1982.

She had mild cerebral hemorhage, and was taken to Monaco hospital.

After her husband turned off her life support, she died the next night.

Kelly was later laid to rest in Saint Nicholas Cathedral, Monaco.

Rainier, who was not married, was buried beside her after his death in 2005.