Grace Helbig is diagnosed with Breast Cancer

You Tube Grace HelbigA major battle for health is looming.

Influencers are the ones who host Grace Helbig ShowE! in 2015, announced in a July 3You can watch videos on YouTube video that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 37-year old said, “It is called triple-positive cancer. Every doctor, medical professional, or person who has knowledge of cancer said that it was super treatable and highly beatable.” “We’re going for a cure and not a remission in this case, which excites, encourages, is helpful, and good.”

Grace said she was given her diagnosis about a month ago after undergoing testing following her annual women’s exam with her gynecologist.

It’s likely just some muscle tissue. “Thank God, I listened. It took me a while to get the courage and bring up this lump.”

