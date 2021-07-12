“Grace and Frankie” Season 7 Release Date Netflix: Filming Status & Everything We Know

The Netflix audience is craving to watch their favorite pair, Grace and Frankie back on the screens after the show aired its sixth installment in January 2020. Finally, a delightful update is popping out. Netflix’s longest-running show, “Grace and Frankie” is coming back with Season 7 and the filming has already kick-started. Check out more updates below.

“Grace and Frankie” is one of the most-viewed Netflix original TV shows. With Season 6 wrapping up last year, the wait for the next installment hit the audience. Created by Marta Kauffman, the show stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Back last year, the show was renewed for Season 7 and was scheduled for a premiere in January 2021. However, the seventh installment suffered a lot of delays and the filming was at a halt due to covid. But, finally, there is something to cheer up for the fans as the shooting of “Grace and Frankie” has kick-started.

The creators of Netflix’s popular series “Grace and Frankie” revealed that the storyline of Season 7 will surprise that audience. It will deal with Grace, Frankie, Sol, and Robert in the most entertaining way. The seventh installment will be loaded with surprises that the audience has never seen before. But the heartbreaking update is Season 7 will be the last time we will watch the iconic duo on our screens.

“Grace and Frankie” Season 7 Production Status

“Grace and Frankie” Season 7 is under development. The filming work started back last year. However, due to the pandemic, the creators were compelled to put it on a halt. But finally, after a long wait, the shooting for the seventh season has resumed and we can expect the comeback of the popular duo really soon.

“Grace and Frankie” Season 7 Release Date

Netflix has maintained a legacy of dropping the new seasons of “Grace and Frankie” in the first month of the year. However, for season 7, the streaming king failed to deliver it on January 2021 due to the staggering rise in the covid-19 cases. So, with the production work running at a high pace now, we can expect the next season to drop in the upcoming January 2022. Being the last installment of the show Season 7 will bring 16 episodes and Netflix will wrap up the series after delivering 94 exciting episodes in a total of seven seasons.

