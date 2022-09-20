GPS artist to help raise funds for charity spinal research: Runner will use his talent to create GPS art

To raise funds for a charity that supports spinal research, a runner with a knack for creating GPS art for animals is participating in a series of marathons. “one of the most devastating moments”The story of his life.

Jeric Yuen (37), a web developer, will run the Berlin marathon on September 25, and the New York City Marathon on November 6, in order to raise funds for Spinal Research.

After an accident in 2018, he first began to help the charity. “one of the most devastating moments of my life”.

Jeric Yuen (Jeric Yuen/PA).

“I was training hard for the Berlin marathon and then three weeks before that, I sort of cracked one of my toes and was on crutches for three months,”London-based Mr Yuen told the PA news agency.

“It took me almost four months to recover – it was one of the most devastating moments of my life as I went from being super active to not being able to move properly and seeing people doing things on social media that I could not.

“After I recovered, I thought I should give back to the community because I think everybody deserves to be able to stay active, and I found out about Spinal Research and have been fundraising for them ever since.”

He is aiming to make more than 55 items to help raise money for the cause and has made his passion for GPS art into a fun way to raise awareness.

T-Rex drawn in Jeric Yuen (Jeric Yuen/PA).

At 51, he began to work on the pieces during a holiday to Glasgow in 2019, when he was trying to find a place to run and saw that it looked like an actual human face.

“So I thought, maybe I’ll go out and see whether I can draw a human face, went out for the run and thought – wow, it really looks like a human face.

“And then I found another park in Glasgow that looks like a T-Rex and drew that, and started thinking of what other things I could draw when I got back to London.”

Jeric Yuen (Jeric Yuen/PA), drew the sausage dog

Since then, he has drawn many animals, including a sausage dog and bear running, an elephant and even Father Christmas.

To create the art, he uses plotaroute. He says it is similar to Google Maps.

“You start plotting things and once you have a plot, you can export it out into a GPS file, which you can use on your smart watch or phone, he added.

He said that a lot of work goes into planning the art, and “what people don’t see behind the scenes is that there are many many hours of planning”.

Jeric Yuen created Pikachu using an app (Jeric Yuen/PA).

Depending on how large the drawing is, Mr Yuen may run between four to five hours depending on how far he’s running.

He enjoys doing the art with fellow runners during group runs.

“We do the run together, we’ll do the drawings together and it’s really fun for people to see what they have drawn, they’re like, we’ve drawn a chicken or oh, I’ve drawn a T-Rex,”He said.

Tiger drawn in Jeric Yuen (Jeric Yuen/PA).

He shared that his training for the next marathons was a success. “up and down this year”He estimates it takes him three to four weeks, but he is looking forward the New York marathon because it will mark his first trip to the United States.

“I’m just going to enjoy myself in New York and in Berlin, I’m going to try and see whether I can push my time down,”He added.

He will also participate in the London marathon, April 23 2023, to raise funds for Spinal Research.

So far, close to £700 has been raised out of the £1,500 target.

This link contains more images and information about this fundraiser: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jeric-yuen