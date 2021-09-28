Government Shutdown 2021 LIVE Most Reckless And Irresponsible Votes In Senate? Federal crisis possible after bill blocked!

THE government could face a shutdown this week after a new deal, between Republicans and Democrats, was blocked and the Thursday, September 30, deadline nears.

Monday’s Senate vote was 48 to 50. It failed to pass a bill to fund the government, which would have allowed President Joe Biden’s $3.5trillion federal restructuring to proceed.

“It’s one of the most reckless, one of the most irresponsible votes I’ve seen taken in the Senate, and it should send a signal to every family, small business, market watcher, about who in this chamber is in favor of endangering the economic stability of our country,” Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote, according to NBC News.

According to NBC News, Democrats are willing to attempt to pass the bill again before federal funding ceases at midnight on Thursday. This is the end of the fiscal year.

Last week, the House approved the government funding package. It also suspended the federal debt limit. The House also provided disaster and refugee support.

According to a report circulated by Democrats, a possible downturn in government funding would result in 6 million job losses and stock market losses that would wipe out $15 trillion worth of household wealth.

Since 2011, when tea party legislators refused to allow an increase in the debt limit, it was a routine issue, raising the debt limit has become a political weapon of choice.