Government scrap PCR tests for double-jabbed travellers returning to England

The government has announced changes to the traffic light system for foreign travel.

Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary, announced that double-vaccinated travellers arriving from countries not on the red list will no longer need to undergo day 2 PCR tests starting in October.

They will however have to undergo a more affordable lateral flow exam.

Fully-jabbed travelers will not have to undergo a pre-departure screening starting October 4.

Non-vaccinated passengers will still need to pass a three-day test before arriving in England. They must also book day 2 and 8 PCR tests and complete a passenger locator form.







As well as changes to testing, the amber list will be scrapped from October 4 to simplify the advice into “go” and “no go” destinations – with a single red list of countries.

Ministers from the Cabinet approved Grant Shapps’ plans on Friday morning.

He tweeted: “From Mon 4 Oct, if you’re fully vax you won’t need a pre-departure test before arrival into England from a non-red country and from later in Oct, will be able to replace the day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow.







“In addition, EIGHT countries and territories will come off the red list from Weds 22 Sept at 4am, incl. TURKEY, PAKISTAN and MALDIVES.

“We’ll also be introducing a new simplified system for international travel from Mon 4 Oct, replacing the current approach with a single red list and simplified measures for the rest of the world – striking the right balance to manage the public health risk as No.1 priority.”

Turkey, Sri Lanka, Oman (Egypt), Oman (Maldives), Pakistan, Oman, Oman, Kenya, and Bangladesh will all be taken off the red-list after 4am on September 22.

Brits won’t have to be quarantined if this happens.

The Government promised to review the rules regarding foreign travel before October 1.

Although the three-weekly update on which destinations have been designated red, amber, and green was due to be delivered on Thursday, it was delayed by the Cabinet reshuffle.

