Gotham Awards to Recognize Fire Island’s Ensemble Tribute

“Fire Island,” Hulu’s LGBTQ+ ensemble dramedy from writer and star Joel Kim Booster and director Andrew Ahn, will be recognized at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards with its Ensemble Tribute.

Booster is not the only co-star of Searchlight Pictures. “Saturday Night Live” Emmy nominee Bowen Yang alongside Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller, Nick Adams, Zane Phillips and Margaret Cho. The feature is inspired by Jane Austen’s classic text, “Pride and Prejudice,”The film follows a group if friends through their final summer at the same queer destination.

Of “Fire Island,” Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp, said in a statement: “Beyond delivering a wildly hilarious queer romantic comedy, FIRE ISLAND beautifully expresses the concept of found family. The remarkably funny cast truly feels like a family and their incredible individual talent and overall group chemistry is on display in every scene of the film. We’re proud to honor this excellent ensemble with the Ensemble Tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards Ceremony.”

“Fire Island” is produced by Tony Hernandez, John Hodges and Brooke Posch and made its world premiere in June, kicking off Pride as the opening night of New York’s NewFest Pride.

The Gotham Awards have been an honor for independent film and TV projects for more than 30 years. They are often the first major honors during the film awards season. This year’s ceremony will take place Nov. 28 in New York City.