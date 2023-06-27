GOT7 Bambam’s hilarious tweet reveals his bond with band leader Jay B

GOT7 Bambam’s latest tweet has fans in stitches which gives a sneak peek at his relationship with Jay B.

Fans of the K-pop band GOT7 are always looking forward to more shenanigans from the Thai rapper and Bambam never disappoints. The Ribbon crooner surprised fans earlier with his witty birthday wish for Jay B back in January and looks like he is back to ‘haunt’ the group leader more!

BamBam’s tweet for Jay B has the GOT7 fandom in stitches

BamBam has found an artwork that describes his bond perfectly with GOT7 leader Jay B! The 26-year-old rapper tweeted a photo that showed various types of headaches Jay B can get with the highest level being Bambam!

The Skrrt singer further added, “he runaway from our 1%!”

Fans were quick to join the banter as one pointed out, “One thing BamBam gon do is whack Jaebeom every chance he gets!” and another posted on Twitter: “All Bambam is gonna do is give him – 1% of peace of mind!”

Spitting ‘facts,’ a third fan shared: “Jaebeom’s biggest life crisis being Bambam!”

Bambam and Jay B’s chaotic bond has its own fandom

GOT7 Bambam never stops teasing Jaebom, be it his hilarious birthday wish or his reaction to the latter showing his abs.

Earlier in 2022, Bambam joined the fandom in swooning over Jay B’s abs with a number of comments under fan tweets including memes.

In January 2023, Bambam posted a short video clip of Jay B on the group leader’s birthday which brought out the otherwise serious K-pop star’s sassy look.

A look at Bambam’s recent release

Bambam’s 2023 solo release Sour & Sweet marked his first-ever studio album drop. The album which consisted of eight tracks went ahead to rank number 3 on the Circle Weekly Album Chart with 103,377 copies sold proving the soloist’s popularity.

