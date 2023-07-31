Gossip girl star Ed Westwick and his Bollywood girlfriend Amy Jackson look in love on holiday together.

GOSSIP Girl Star Ed Westwick has been pictured with Amy Jackson while the perfect couple explored Mumbai.

Film elites are on holiday in India. They have shared cute pictures of their travels to social media, which has sent fans hearts soaring.

Amy has a long history with the city. Her most recent film, Mission: Chapter 1: Achcham Enbathu illaiyae was filmed there.

She took Chuck Bass on tour after filming the thrilling thriller ended.

Amy captioned the picture “Namaste, ya little tinker” after the couple was photographed at India’s iconic Gateway of India.

Ed wore an olive shirt with a sparkly jacket. His girlfriend, who has been dating him for almost two years, wore a T-shirt in white.

Another photo shows them smooching in front of an arch monument from the early 20th Century.

Instagram’s post received more than 1 million likes from followers who wanted to spread the word.

Instagram user: “OMG Chuck! What are you doing there?”

The other added: “Hey Ed! Come to my house right now. It’s a command, not a plea.”

Welcome to India! We are so happy to have you.

What Upper Eastsiders imagined Chuck Bass performing in India? No one will ever know. Another said, “xoxo gossip girl.”

Another picture shows the couple dining with friends at Taj Mahal Palace.

Amy and the Gossip Girls heavyweight have been together since December 20, 21.

Ed, who was once among the most famous actors in Hollywood, saw his career slow down after the six-seasons teen drama ended.

In the years since, he has appeared in White Gold comedy and Me You Madness 2021.

Amy, on the other side of things, continues carving out a future for herself in Indian film.

She is known to local cinephiles as a star of Hindi and south Indian movies.

The Villian (2018), and 2.0 in the same year.

