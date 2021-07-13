Gossip Girl Reboot Full Episodes Watch Online For Free!

Are you ready to head back again to Constance St. Jude’s Upper East Side? The reboot of Gossip Girl is finally released on HBO Max. The reboot is set eight years after the conclusion of the original series. The reboot brings Kristen Bell as the narrator.

The brand new story is most likely to feature many backstabbing, betrayals, heartbreaks, and a completely new cast where Gen Z schoolers will resort to Instagram rather than the blogosphere to unleash the chaotic interpersonal drama.

With a more diverse cast than the former series and the original Gossip Girl as the narrator, great things are coming for the longtime fans.

How can you watch Gossip Girl 2021 on the internet?

The reboot has managed to catch the attention of the fans of the original series, and its prime focus on using social media to lash out their feelings. You can begin streaming Gossip Girl with a subscription from HBO Max. By the looks of it, the first season features ten episodes.

Additionally, Gossip Girl’s new episodes will be dropped off on the platform every Thursday. HBO Max comes with a service cost of $14.99, and the subscription allows you to watch the reboot without a hiccup.

The streamer has also launched a plan with ads that allows you to watch the series at $9.99 for a month.

How to watch Gossip Girl for free?

HBO Max is quite similar to Disney+ as both platforms do not come with a free trial. However, you can opt for a free trial of HBO Max if you subscribe to Hulu. As Hulu offers a 30-day trial period, the trial period also provides an introductory 7-day trial to HBO Max.

If you wish, you can use the trial period for seven days to watch Gossip Girl for free and catch up on other HBO Max exclusive TV and films. It is highly advisable not to use pirated websites to download TV Series or films as if cybersecurity professionals track you. Then you’ll be condemned to jail time and have to pay hefty fines.