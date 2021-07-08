“Gossip Girl” 2021 Watch Online For Free | Full Episodes List | HBO Max

Almost after a decade after the original CW series left us, a new group of deep-pocketed group of teens is gearing to make a booming comeback. The creator Joshua Safran has ultimately revived the top-rated teen drama show for the social media age, titled “Gossip Girl”. So if you are excited to interact with the new Upper East Siders, you may be curious to know how to watch “Gossip Girl” online for free. Check out the complete article to know more.

The original “Gossip Girl” series created by Joshua Safran landed on the CW network in 2007 and instantly became a massive hit. Starring Blake Lively, Chace Crawford, Penn Badgley, and more popular faces, “Gossip Girl” ran till 2012. And now after a nine-year’s break, the showrunner is returning with a bunch of brand new characters to revive the show. In 2019, HBO Max revealed the renewal of “Gossip Girl” after almost a decade.

The reboot version of “Gossip Girl” features Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Jordan Alexander, and many more talented stars. The first episode of the must-awaited “Gossip Girl” reboot version is officially available on HBO Max.

“Gossip Girl” Episodes List & Release Date

“The upcoming season will bring 8 entertaining episodes each Thursday. HBO Max has officially revealed the titles of the upcoming episodes of “Gossip Girl” reboot and their release dates. You can check out the complete list below –

Episode 1 – “Just Another Girl on the MTA” premiered on July 8, 2021.

Episode 2 – “She’s Having a Maybe” premiering on July 15, 2021.

Episode 3 – “Lies Wide Shut” releasing on July 22, 2021.

Episode 4 – “Fire Walks With Z” premiering on July 29, 2021.

Episode 5 – “Hopes Sinks” releasing on August 5, 2021.

Episode 6 – “Parentsite” releasing on August 12, 2021.

How To Watch “Gossip Girls” Online For Free?

The latest episode of “Gossip Girl” is available for the HBO Max subscribers. HBO Max offers the new hit shows under two subscription plans – an add-free plan for $14.99 and an ad-supported plan for $9.99. Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer any exclusive free trial service officially. However, if you don’t want to get a paid subscription, you can still enjoy your favorite shows for free with Hulu’s HBO Max free trial option. Follow these steps to get your free trial account –

Visit the Hulu official website.

Select the HBO Max free trial version. The streaming platform offers the users 7 days of a free trial of HBO Max and Hulu.

Enter the required details and enjoy your favorite shows for 7 days.

Note – You need to cancel your membership before the expiry of the trial period. Or else you will be charged $14.99 to add an HBO Max account to Hulu.

The Gossip Girl reboot is also available on BBC One and iPlayer to stream for free. However, if you are from outside the United Kingdom, make sure to follow the steps mentioned above to enjoy “Gossip Girl” for free online. Please do not reach out to any pirate websites or indulge in any unethical measures to get the free downloaded version of the series.

