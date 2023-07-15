Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant still charged me for a meal I had on my own, despite the fact that all water was tap.

A CUSTOMER was shocked after spending £120 on a meal for one at Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant – while eating alone and only drinking tap water.

After dining at Gordon’s Lucky Cat, the punter stared at his bill.

3 Lucky Cat Restaurant in Manchester is owned by Gordon Ramsay, the famous chef. Credit: Jam Press/@gordongram

3 Tyson Fury, the world heavyweight champion and other celebrities attended. Credit: Jam Press Vid/@luckycatbygordonr

3 Celebs enjoy fresh sushi and cocktails at the Opening Event Credit: Jam Press Vid/@luckycatbygordonr

Lucky Cat shares the 100 King Street building with the Hotel Gotham. This hotel is popular among Hollywood celebrities and Liam Gallagher.

Tyson Fury, the world heavyweight champ and his wife Paris posed with Gordon in photos taken earlier this month.

Love Island stars such as Olivia Attwood, Claudia Fogarty and others were present at the event.

Ben Arnold works at the Manchester Evening News He decided to go out for dinner on his own.

He said: “So I’ve just left a restaurant where I paid £120 for dinner. I avoided the expensive food, I only drank water from tap, and ate by myself. I didn’t go nuts. And it was still £120.”

Ben started out with a bowl of salt & pepper baby squid, which Ben found to be “delicious.”

Then he had a dish of cabbage and aubergine dumplings, which he thought was “great.”

Ben then paid £27 for a pair of ‘hand dived scallops’ which were perfectly cooked.

He then handed out £38 for a bowl of short rib beef, which he found to be “fabulously soft.”

But Ben said he would have liked a bit more beef in the bowl he paid nearly £40 for.

The egg fried rice, which came separately, set him back another £9.50.

Ben’s only disappointment was the dessert of mangoes and coconut sticky-rice.

The food served at Lucky Cat is not better than the famous dishes in Manchester’s Chinatown. It is only a 5-minute walk away.

The stunning scenery and the excellent customer service, he claimed, were far superior.

He said : “For £120, you could eat at Mr Hong’s on Faulkner Street four times, and be absolutely delighted.

“But by contrast, you get polystyrene tiles rather than an ornate 40 foot high ceiling, and the service doesn’t often come with a smile.

“If such things matter deeply to you, then you’ve probably already made your choice. But maybe try the £35 lunch before diving right in at the deep end. Gulp.”

Ben dined from the a la carte menu but advised cost conscious punters to try the £35 weekday lunch menu which runs up to 6.30pm.

Gordon’s latest restaurant venture, the Lucky Cat in Manchester aims to replicate the Mayfair original.

He said: “I’ve toured and worked in much of Asia over the years, and the culture, the flavours, and the incredible cooking truly inspire me.

“Manchester is renowned for its thriving culinary landscape, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.

“We’re fired up to build on the phenomenal success of our Mayfair restaurant and bring something truly exceptional to the people of Manchester this summer.

“Lucky Cat is more than just a restaurant; it’s an extraordinary encounter. We’re ready to dazzle Manchester’s vibrant culinary scene with a gastronomic spectacle that will leave you craving more!”