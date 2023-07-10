Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly snuggles with Adam Peaty, her new boyfriend on a date night.

GORDON Ramsay’s daughter appeared smitten when she cosy up to her boyfriend Adam Peaty while outing with dad.

Holly, 23, and the Olympic champ, 28, were all smiles as they enjoyed a day at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.

Gordon, a 56-year-old TV chef, posed with the couple for a picture.

Gordon’s Chopper took all three to the F1 Aramco race in style, arriving from London Edmiston Helicopter on Sunday.

Holly flaunted her toned thighs in a short black dress, and she wore a pair black Prada heels.

Her luscious blond hair was draped loosely over her shoulders. She accessorised her look with sunglasses and soft make-up.

Adam wore a T-shirt in white with cream sleeves and showed off the tattoos on his arms.

Gordon, aged 56, looked dapper wearing a black jacket with classic black pants and white shirt.

The young couple looked happy as they posed with famous faces, including David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo (20) and Mia Regan (also 20), his girlfriend.

Just a few weeks ago, Central Recorder revealed Holly has been spending time with eight-times world swimming champ Adam, and the pair’s relationship has gone from strength to strength ever since.

The couple went out to Manchester last month with Tana, the wife of the celebrity chef.

Holly was stunning in a little black dress, as she walked down the street with Adam.

Adam, the model, sported a white vest, black jeans, an open shirt and her blonde hair down.

The couple went to the opening of Gordon’s Lucky Cat restaurant in Manchester and posed with the famous chef for photos.

They were joined by other members of the Ramsay clan at the event, including Holly’s Strictly star sister, Tilly.

It comes after the lovebirds kept fans up to date with a recent getaway to Rome.

Plastering their every move to their respective Instagram accounts, Holly and Adam certainly look like a match made in heaven.

Not only did they enjoy trips to The Colosseum and Trevi Fountain, the couple cheered on Italian swimmer Fabio Scozzoli at the 2023 Sette Colli.

A source previously said of their relationship: “Holly is a gorgeous girl and Adam sparked up a conversation on social media.

“He was liking a lot of her photographs on Instagram and he’s now made a move.

“They have been seeing each other for around a month and Adam is made up.

“Holly invited Adam to spend time with her at the house owned by her dad (TV chef) Gordon and mum Tana.

“It gave them proper alone time and made them realise they wanted to become more serious.”

Holly went public with Team GB ace Adam on Instagram earlier this month.

They first met when her younger sister Tilly, 21, was competing alongside Adam on TV’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

Adam announced in August 2022 that he and Eiri Munroe, 24 — who share a young son — had gone their separate ways.

