Google’s Latest Update: 20 Features Cut from Androids and iPhones – Uncover New Hidden Switch-off Tricks

Google Assistant to Remove nearly 20 Features: Here’s What You Need to Know!

Google Assistant will be removing nearly 20 features to focus on “quality and reliability” and this change is expected to roll out on January 26. The reasons for this move is to ensure users get the most efficient version of Assistant. We’re removing some underutilized features in Google Assistant to focus on delivering the best possible user experience,” the company said in a blog post. “As we continue to make Google Assistant more helpful, we’re prioritizing the experiences you love and investing in the underlying technology to make them even better,” Google added.

Google Assistant to Remove nearly 20 Features – What’s the Fuss About?

The features that might be affected include playing and controlling audiobooks on Google Play Books with your voice, setting or using media alarms, music alarms, or radio alarms on Google Assistant-enabled devices, accessing or managing your cookbook, rescheduling an event in Google Calendar with your voice, and many more. Let’s take a closer look at which features are being removed and how to get around their disabling.

Which Features are Being Removed?

Google shared a list of the features that might be affected on its support webpage. The list not only displays the features but also how to get around their disabling. The move by Google is to ensure users get the most efficient version of Assistant. The list of features that will be removed includes playing and controlling audiobooks on Google Play Books with your voice, setting or using media alarms, music alarms, or radio alarms on Google Assistant-enabled devices, accessing or managing your cookbook, managing a stopwatch on Smart Displays and Speakers, using your voice to call a device or broadcast a message to your Google Family Group, and much more.

Making the Most out of the Upcoming Changes

As the removal of these features is aimed at enhancing the user experience and boosting the underlying technology of Google Assistant, it’s important to note that while some features will no longer be supported, users can still create custom Routines that can replicate the behavior of the removed features, make use of standard alarms for media or radio alarms, use Google Assistant to search for recipes across the web and YouTube, and much more.

In Conclusion

The pending changes to Google Assistant are focused on delivering the best possible user experience to its users. As the company continues to invest in the underlying technology to make Google Assistant more helpful and efficient, the removal of the underutilized features allows them to prioritize the experiences users love and make them even better. While the expiration of these features is bound to cause some inconvenience, the ultimate objective is to provide a more reliable and efficient Assistant.