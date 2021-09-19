Google warns Chrome users to update browser to patch ‘zero-day’ flaws under attack by hackers

GOOGLE has issued an urgent warning to its 2.65billion Chrome users to update the web browser after two new “high risk” security breaches were discovered.

In a statement on Monday, the tech giant urged users to update the browser as soon as possible after receiving a tip-off about the “zero-day” exploits.

The exploits, named CVE-2021-30632 and CVE-2021-30633, were found in Chrome for Linux, macOS, and Windows.

According to the post on the company’s blog, the classification of the exploits means that hackers were able to take advantage of them before Google could release a fix, Forbes reports.

They are much more serious than many flaws.

A zero-day attack exposes a security flaw in hardware or software and leaves no way for detection.

If the company remains unaware of the vulnerability, hackers can exploit it to adversely affect programs, data, additional computers, or a network.

Google did not give any details about the exploits in its post.

However, it did admit that it “is aware that exploits for CVE-2021-30632 and CVE-2021-30633 exist in the wild.”

The post described V8 as a vulnerability in the open-source JavaScript engine at the heart of Chrome.

It was also the victim of a zero day hack on Chrome in July.

Forbes reports that Use-After-Free (UAF), vulnerabilities are due to incorrectly using dynamic memory during program operation.

The company also identified five other vulnerabilities in UAF earlier this month.

On Monday, Google warned of nine other “high-level” threats but these are not believed to have been exploited by hackers.

Chromes users are advised to ensure their browser is operating on 93.0.4577.82 or above by checking through Settings > Help > About Google Chrome.

A new version of Chrome “will roll out over the coming days/weeks,” Google said.

It comes just days after a warning that Chrome users should change their browser’s privacy settings as some might be leaving them exposed to hackers.

If you click on “Extensions” in the Chrome Webstore, you will be able to search for some extensions you can add to your browser.

The extensions that offer a better level of security include Cookie Autodelete, uBlock Origin, Privacy Badger, and HTTPS Everywhere.

It is also important to make sure you have disabled third-party cookies.

While Google Chrome is the world’s most popular browser, it is also considered the least private one, reports CNET.

Last month Google users were warned to delete Chrome after the browser had reportedly fallen behind rival browsers in protecting users from tracking and data harvesting, even after a recent update.

Google revealed the security flaws in a blog post.

Google announced a fix and encouraged users to upgrade as soon as possible.

Google stated that links and bug details may be restricted until the majority of users have updated with the fix.

“We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.”

