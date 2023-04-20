Google urges Android users to remove 36 of the most popular applications NOW or face a security risk

Android users should be aware that they could have their bank information and other sensitive data stolen by illegal apps.

These downloads look like regular apps, but they are actually malware which steals your banking information and other sensitive data.

3 Apps that have malware installed Credit: GETTY

Apps with 10 million or more downloads can spread the risks to many users.

McAfee Mobile Security discovered 36 popular applications that have now been blocked.

According to experts, the applications gained access after downloading and “performed tasks” on the smartphone without its owner’s knowledge.

Criminals are able to see your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth history after installation.

McAfee’s research team found that more than sixty applications contained this malicious library from a third party, and more than one hundred million of them had been downloaded.

Google has apparently notified developers that they are no longer able to use their software. Consider Using This App They are violating Google To achieve compliance, play policies and solutions are required.

Some apps have been removed Google “Play while other games are updated by their official developers”

Android users should delete any apps that are on their phone.

McAfee has a full list of affected apps on their website.

Google issued an alert recently about a feature that users shouldn’t ever turn off.

The question in issue is Google Play Protect.

Android It is recommended that users use this app to protect themselves from malicious applications.

The apps can access a wide range of information, including your location, camera and financial data.

There are people who have a problem with Google It’s not always worth it to turn off Play Protect.

Google You can find out more about this by clicking here.: “Even if you download an app outside of Google Play, Google Play Protect checks the installation and can warn you about a harmful or malicious app.

“Play Protect also scans all the apps on your device every day for harmful ones, even if you’re offline.”