Google provides an urgent update to Android owners, including a fix for the ‘critical Bluetooth hack’

Google has released an Android update that addresses more than 80 security issues.

According to the tech giant, “most severe” This is why Bluetooth has been affected by these problems.

1 The latest update corrects 81 flaws Credit to SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

This vulnerability allows hackers to remotely access your Android phone and load it with malicious content.

Out of the 81 insects identified, only four were classified as “critical”.

One of the three involve an identical remote code execution flaw; another could lead to information being stolen.

A lot of flaws were also given a rating “high” risk.

Install the update immediately after it is released by your device manufacturer.

The manufacturers are informed at least a month prior to the public release of issues. You should therefore have an up-to-date version.

“Exploitation for many issues on Android is made more difficult by enhancements in newer versions of the Android platform,” Google.

“We encourage all users to update to the latest version of Android where possible.”

However, your phone must be able to receive monthly Android security update.

To do this, Android 9 and later are required.

Any older versions of Windows are not eligible for security updates. This leaves you vulnerable to many hacks.

You can always upgrade to an older version of Android software.

It might be time for a brand new smartphone if you cannot afford one.

