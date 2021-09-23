Google Pixel 6 could BEAT new iPhone 13 with these three features next month

GOOGLE is about to launch a brand new smartphone – but will it be better than the iPhone 13?

Google Pixel 6 is just days away and has already been heavily teased by search engine giant Google.

4 The Google Pixel 6 is due out in mid October Credit: Google

4 Apple’s iPhone 13 is in stores from September 24 Credit: Apple

Pixel phones are the flagship phones for Google’s Android software.

They are the first to get the most advanced features, and they run the original version of Android Google created.

For gadget geeks, Google Pixel phones are one of the biggest rivals to the iPhone – along with Samsung and Huawei.

The Google Pixel 6’s design is already known and it looks good enough.

These specs could make it more competitive than the iPhone 13.

Better camera

Google Pixel phones have always had good cameras, and really pile the pressure on Apple to compete.

Apple has just shown off its best camera yet with the iPhone 13 Pro – boasting what is probably the world’s best smartphone camera.

Google may be able to surpass Apple’s new Pixel 6 Pro. It is expected that it will match the iPhone 13 Pro with a triple-camera setup.

Rumours have it that Google uses larger photo sensors. This could allow the Pixel phones to keep up with iPhone 13 in low light photography.

Cheaper price

Smartphone pricing has risen over the years, but it seems to have settled in recent times.

In fact, the iPhone 13 matched the iPhone 12 pricing in the US – and was actually £20 cheaper in the UK.

Currently, you’ll pay $699/£679 for the iPhone 13 Mini and $799/£779 for the iPhone 13.

The Google Pixel 5 priced in at $699 in the US and £599 in the UK.

If Google can continue to keep the pricing the same, it could significantly lower the iPhone 13’s price.

It could be a major draw for those who aren’t committed to Apple, but are smartphone fence-sitters.

No notch

Apple first introduced the “notch” – which juts out onto the screen – with the iPhone X.

It houses the Face ID cam, which has plagued the display for years.

Apple made it slightly smaller with the iPhone 13.

But gadgets fans are desperate for Apple to totally ditch the notch – which it may do in the next few years.

Google has already removed the notch from its phones and replaced it with a tiny camera hole at the top.

It’s not the perfect solution, but it’s much cleaner than the notch – and proves that it can be done.

The lack of a notch could be a major deciding factor for design enthusiasts when upgrading.

4 Google’s Pixel 6 looks impressive front the front Credit: Google

4 The latest Google Pixel phone has an attractive rear Credit: Google

