Google offers millions of free perks that can change the way you view TV. Check your device today!

Google has released a new feature to help people find streaming channels. It could make TV more accessible and less complicated.

Google shared the new feature and explained that it is possible to provide streaming services without having to spend too much on your bills.

1 This update is available on all Google TVs, devices and phones. It will also soon be made available for Android devices. Credit: Getty

In the following: blog postGoogle TV was shut down by Google. This new TV service allows users to browse more than 800 channels free of charge.

Google TV will now be available on all Google TV devices, even those with Google built in.

“Today, we’re introducing a new live TV experience that lets you browse more than 800 free TV channels across multiple providers, organized in one easy-to-use guide right in the Live tab,” reads the blog post.

The channels belong to multiple streamers and services, providing viewers with an experience that’s holistic, showing them some of the most popular shows and movies that currently airing.

The blog post explains some of Google TV’s features, including the fact that you won’t have to download any external apps to watch TV shows and movies.

“In total, you can now browse over 800 channels and premium programming, including news channels from NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX,” reads the post.

“You can also tune in to channels from around the world, with programming in more than 10 languages including Spanish, Hindi, and Japanese.”

Google explains that people who pay for a Live TV service can also take advantage of Google TV, merging the two into a single experience that’s easier to navigate.

You can save your favorite channels to the Favorite tab to give you quick access to any content.

“From breaking news to blockbuster movies and everything in between, there’s something for everyone,” reads the post.

“And with no subscriptions or fees, it’s never been easier to jump in and start watching.”

Google intends to expand its services soon to other Android TV devices.

Streaming provides people access to more information than ever before.

Still, as more and more services appear, it’s increasingly difficult to keep track of what’s airing and to know how much you’re spending on streaming bills on a monthly basis.

Google TV seems to be the smart answer.