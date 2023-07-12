It is easy to see why the Taj Mahal has become one of most famous landmarks around the globe.

It attracts up to eight million visitors every year, making it India’s top-grossing monument.

What is Taj Mahal?

Taj Mahal, a mausoleum.

Construction began in 1932. It was completed 1648.

The mosque, guesthouse and main entrance on the southern side were all added in 1653.

It was commissioned by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his favourite wife Mumtaz Mahal.

When Shah Jahan died in 1966 he was buried in the Taj Mahal next to his wife.

The mausoleum was made a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 for being “the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world’s heritage”.

What is the Taj Mahal and where can you find it?

Agra in India is home to the Taj Mahal.

The south bank of Yamuna River is where it’s located.

What is the address of Taj Mahal in Google Maps?

Google Maps is a great way to easily find the Taj Mahal.

Google Maps is available on both iPhone and Android devices.

Type “Taj Mahal” but don’t hit enter.

Google Maps can take you straight to the place you are looking for. Taj Mahal, however popular a name is in UK Indian Restaurants.

You can find the complete list of Taj Mahal, Dharmapuri, Forest Colony, Tajganj, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India .

. Google Maps pinpoints the Taj Mahal’s location by tapping on it.

Click and hold the small yellow figure in the lower right corner, and then drag it to the Taj Mahal.

