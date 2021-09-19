Google Maps has a new GREEN icon on journeys – this is what it means

GOOGLE Maps is adding a green leaf next to some journeys – but what does it mean?

The good news? This green leaf can actually help you save money.

1 Look for the Green Leaf when using Google Maps Credit: GoogleL

Google Maps receive updates all the time.

Sometimes new features arrive with little fanfare.

Google announced earlier this year that the Green Leaf icon will begin to appear on users’ phones.

This icon might be visible when you navigate to multiple routes.

What does the Green Leaf stand for?

The Green Leaf indicates the most efficient route.

It will appear by default next to preferable transport modes such as cycling and walking.

It also appears on car journeys. This indicates when fuel efficiency is better with a particular route.

This would often by the shortest route – but not always.

Google uses artificial Intelligence to determine how traffic, road height and the smoothness of your trip (starting and ending) affect fuel efficiency.

The system might find that a longer route is more efficient in fuel consumption.

Google will notify you by using the Green Leaf symbol.

The Green Leaf version will be preferred if the routes are roughly the same length.

This route can save you money on fuel.

This is also true for electric cars that are being re-juicing.

