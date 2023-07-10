Google Chrome users are warned that 87 million ‘nasty’ apps have been downloaded and steal credit card information

Google Chrome users have been warned by security experts about some dangerous applications.

You should check your browser if it has any warnings.

1 Kaspersky warns Google Chrome users to be cautious of some extensions Credit: Getty

Kaspersky’s blog recently highlighted the dangers of dangerous applications.

The article stated that “Not long ago, several dozen malicious extensions were found in the Chrome Web Store” (the official extension store of Google Chrome).

This plugin had been downloaded over 87 million time. The top extension alone had nine million users.

Vladimir Palant is a cybersecurity expert who discovered these apps.

He first found an extension called PDF Toolbox in the Google Chrome Web Store and was concerned about its behavior.

He then investigated the store and found 34 extensions which lied about what they were for and put gadgets at risk.

According to the Web Store, these applications have been in place since 2021 or 2022.

It is possible that they have been downloaded by uninformed users.

Google removed the extension store from their online shop.

If you believe you have downloaded the files before they are removed, it’s worthwhile checking.

According to the blog: “as a general rule, plugins for browsers will ask you if they can view or change your entire data across all websites.

This means that they can see everything you do across all websites you visit and change the displayed content at their discretion.

The creators of this extension could collect data about you, steal your credit cards, or bombard you with advertisements.

Research any app or extension before installing it to ensure your safety.

If you own any of these apps, remove them.

CHAROME EXTENSIONS TO REMOVE