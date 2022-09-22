Goodnight Mommy’s House Means More Than You Likely Believe

Interview with VarietyMary Colston and Alexander Dynan explained how the house was designed to be a map of the characters’ emotions. The house isn’t threatening at first glance. The bright, high ceilings of the living room and rustic accents hint at a life full of material comforts. The house feels more like a trap the more Lukas, Elias, and their children move in. Although the boys’ room is familiar and young, their mother’s place feels dim and dirty. The walls appear to be engulfed by the curtains, curling inward towards the old food and soiled laundry, as the curtains close tightly.

The room that looks like a cave doesn’t match the image of the loving mom who sings to her boys at the beginning. “The more you get into the room, the more the world makes you question, ‘What is going on with this woman?'”Colston stated to the outlet. Dynan, who wanted to strengthen the film’s central conflict and added: “You think, as an audience, is she just a stressed-out mom? Or is there something else?”

As the plot progresses, everyone is asking the same question. The result is a surprising ending that twists the original film’s story. The creative team behind the movie made this remake feel new by using all of the tools they had at their disposal.