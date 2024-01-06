Goodbye Monster Streaming Services: Where To Watch It Now?

“Goodbye Monster,” a captivating tale woven with elements of redemption, healing, and mystical realms, has captured the attention of audiences. The fantasy drama, directed by Bo Zhi, introduces viewers to the journey of the Kunlun healer, Bai Ze, as he seeks redemption and cures a terminal illness. For those eager to embark on this enchanting adventure, understanding where “Goodbye Monster” is streaming becomes essential. Let’s explore the platforms where you can delve into the mystical world of the film.

Where to Watch Goodbye Monster Online?

As of now, “Goodbye Monster” is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Peacock Premium. Additionally, for those who prefer to own or rent the movie, it can be purchased on various platforms:

Goodbye Monster Synopsis

The narrative of “Goodbye Monster” revolves around the Kunlun healer, Bai Ze, who faces banishment after inadvertently destroying an island while attempting to cure Hei Ling’s terminal illness. Seven years later, Bai Ze returns to the island with the hope of seeking redemption for past actions. The story unfolds with mystical elements, showcasing the healer’s journey and the quest for healing and forgiveness.

