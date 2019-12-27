Good Newwz Full Movie Download To Watch Online Leaked By Tamilrockers & TamilMv | Big Film Faces Big Trouble On Day 1

Good Newwz is an Indian Hindi-language comedy film about two couples, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Aruna Bhatia under their banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

The film is written by Jyoti Kapoor along with the debutant Raj Mehta. This film’s background score was composed by John Stewart Eduri, the cinematography was done by Vishnu Rao and got edited by Manish More.

This film is scheduled to be theatrically released on 27th December 2019 in India. At first, this film was declared to release on 6th September, later it was postponed to 29th November. Again, it was delayed and scheduled for 27th December.

The official trailer of the film was released on 18th November 2019 by Dharma Productions on its youtube page. The trailer received a massive response with 70 Million views and around 1.3 million likes. Later, on 19th December, the film unit released the second trailer of the film.

This film is based on Two couples with the same surnames pursue in-vitro fertilization and who wait for their upcoming babies. Trouble happens when they find that the sperms of each couple have been exchanged with each other. In this film, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor are seen as the first couple and Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani as others.

The film’s music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rochak Kohli, Lauv, Lijo George–DJ Chetas, Badshah, Manj Musik–Herbie Sahara, Sukhbir, and Kshmr. The jukebox of this film was released on youtube by Zee Music Company

Good Newzz is the 5th film for Akshay Kumar in this year after Kesari, blank, mission mangal and Housefull 4. After working together in films like ‘Kambakht Ishq’ and ‘Aitraaz’, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar are all set to work together again.

The trailer looks entertaining with an interesting storyline, riotous dialogues. The mutual fans of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor would be eagerly waiting to see the pair together once again.