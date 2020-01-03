Good Newwz Day 8 Collection – 8th Day Box Office Collections Of Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz

Good Newzz has collected huge numbers so far at the box-office as it earned around 132.1 Cr in its 7 days, the first weekend. Here are the 8th-day collections of Good Newzz.

According to various sources, Good Newzz has collected around 10.52 Cr on its day 8. Various Reports say, This film got Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 in the competition which was released on 20th December 2019. This film has 13.72% of occupancy on Friday.

This film’s overseas collections so far are around 37.41 Cr while, in India, the Gross collections are 140.45 Cr. As it is a week-day, the evening and night shows are having better occupancy than the morning and afternoon shows. Also, This film collected around 120 Cr Worldwide.

Good Newzz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in lead roles was directed by the director Raj Mehta and Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Aruna Bhatia under their banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

The film got a moderate response in areas like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Surat with less occupancy when compared to other areas like Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Hyderabad and many more, where the film is getting some huge numbers as occupancy is high.

After 3 films ‘Kesari’, ‘Kalank’, ‘Student of the year 2’, and ‘Drive’, Good Newzz is the fourth film for the banner “Dharma Productions” in 2019. Akshay Kumar has already signed two films Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi with the banner “Cape of Good Films” which will be released in 2020.

Good Newzz is the fifth film for Akshay Kumar in this year after some good films like Kesari, blank, mission mangal and Housefull 4. Akshay Kumar’s previous ‘Housefull 4’ has collected around 280.0 Cr on its full run.

According to some reports, Good Newzz is expected to run on single screens till other films hit the screens like Deepika Padukone Starrer ‘chaapak’, which will be released on 10th January 2020. If this happens, Then the film can easily cross 200 Cr and look forward to 250 Cr.