Good Newwz Day 7 Collection – 7th Day Box Office Collections Of Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz

The film Good Newzz has got some huge numbers for its first 6 days at the box office and earned 117.1 Cr India net. Here are Good Newwz 7th-day box office collections.

Good Newzz has collected around 15 Cr on its 7th day. This film got Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 in the competition which was released on 20th December 2019. This film has got 18.65% of occupancy on Thursday(Day 7). So, this film has collected a total of 132.1 Cr on its first weekend which is more than Akshay Kumar’s previous ‘Housefull 4’.

This film had roughly collected around 37 Cr on the overseas while, in India, the Gross collections are 140.0 Cr. As the 14th day is a week-day, the evening and night shows are having better occupancy than the morning and afternoon shows. Also, This film collected around 120 Cr Worldwide.

Good Newzz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in lead roles was directed by the director Raj Mehta and Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Aruna Bhatia under their banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

The film is getting an average response in areas like Surat, Ahmedabad, Bhopal with less occupancy while, in areas like Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Hyderabad and many more, The occupancy is more and the film is getting huge numbers.

After some films ‘Kesari’, ‘Kalank’, ‘Student of the year 2’, and ‘Drive’, Good Newzz is the fourth film for the production banner “Dharma Productions” in 2019. Akshay Kumar has already signed two films Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi with the banner “Cape of Good Films” which will be released in 2020.

This film got more opening collections than Akshay Kumar’s Previous films of 2019 ‘Kesari’, ‘blank’, ‘Housefull 4’. Also, Good Newzz is the fifth film for Akshay Kumar in this year after some good films like Kesari, blank, mission mangal and Housefull 4.

This film is expected to run on single screens till other films hit the screens like Ajay Devgan’s Tanhaji which will be released on 10th January 2020. With another week remaining before other films to be released, this film can easily cross 200 Cr mark and 250 Cr is what the film unit expects at this stage.