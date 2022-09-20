Good Morning Britain fans laugh at Holly and Phil’s row, after they rip into MP for jumping in the queue

GOOD Morning Britain viewers have condemned the show for failing to notice Phillip Schofield jumping in the queue to view the Queen lying in her state after a furious row.

Some MPs were criticized for skipping the wait last week to view the coffin her late Majesty.

Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain and Ben Shephard of Good Morning Britain discussed how some politicians skipped the lines outside Westminster to see Queen Elizabeth II in state.

Jacob Rees Mogg, Angela Rayner, and former PM Theresa May were among the parliamentarians who made it through the long wait.

The move angered members of the public, who waited in line for up to 14 hours.

They paid tribute to Her Majesty’s celebrities, including David Beckham who waited in line for more than 13 hours.

Susanna (51), and Ben (47) participated in the debate Tuesday morning.

The TV hostess shared that she was waiting with Sue (81), on Thursday hours before Holly and Phil appeared to film a segment on This Morning.

The couple used their media cards to get through Westminster Hall. They were able to see the Queen in state.

ITV insisted that they “did not file past the Queen’s coffin” on Friday but were being escorted to work from the press gallery by government staff.

Good Morning Britain viewers were shocked at Susanna’s inability to comment on the drama, slamming both her and Ben. “ignoring”Their fellow ITV stars leapt the queue.

“The way GMB went after MP’s for queue jumping only now to ignore Holly and Phil,”One furious fan sent a tweet to Twitter.

Another person chimed in: “Distinct lack of Good Morning Britain presenters mentioning ‘the queue’ drama, weird that.”

“Anyone talk about Holly and Phil queue skipping yet?”A third person asked the question, and a fourth answered: “Have Ben or Susanna mentioned their colleagues yet? Or are they proving GMB are ignoring queue jumpers.”

“GMB just as bad not mentioning it, it’s time to boycott both shows, it’s the same owners, someone start a petition,”The fifth concluded.

Holly and Phil were back on This Morning to address accusations that they had jumped the queue to view the Queen lying in State Friday.

They were presenting the duo. “understood”The backlash they received after using media passes to gain access to Westminster Hall, after celebrities waited in line for hours with the public.

Holly, 42, stated to viewers that, as the footage was aired, “Like hundreds accredited broadcasters and reporters, we were granted official permission to enter the hall.”

“It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven’t been able to visit Westminster in person.

“We were to be escorted quickly around the edges to a platform at our back. The people paying their respects, on the other hand, walked along a carpeted area near the coffin and were granted time to pause.

“None of the journalists or broadcasters took any place in the queue, and no one filed beyond the Queen.

“We were able to respect those rules but it was not what we expected. Therefore, we fully understand the reaction.

“Please know that we would never jump a queue.”