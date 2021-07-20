Gone For Good: Release Date is in the New Trailer!

Gone For Good is a best-selling novel from Harlan Coben, which Netflix adapts. The mini-series is the fourth collaboration between Netflix and the author. Harlan Coben’s three other books are adapted by Netflix, such as The Woods, The Stranger, and The Innocent.

Gone For Good is a five-part thriller and mystery series from Calt Studio, a notable production house. Moreover, Juan Carlos Medina, the alumni of A Discovery of Witches, helms as the director of the mini-series.

Moreover, the series is executive produced by Harlan Coben and written and created by David Elkaim. Pauline Guena, Vincent Poymiro, Marion Festraëts, and Nacim Mehtar are the additional creators of the series.

Gone For Good: Plot

The five-part mini-series revolves around Guillaume Lucchesi, played by Finnegan Oldfield comes to a conclusion that he’s drawn the line after a heart-wrenching tragedy stuck where he saw two people whom he loved have died. Lucchesi’s first love, Sonia and his brother Fred died ten years ago.

After moving on from a horrific past, Judith, the woman who made his life complete again, worth living, also disappeared from the funeral of Guillaume’s mother. For the better or, the worse, Guillaume has to hide the fact that his wife has disappeared from his friends and family.

Gone For Good: Cast

In the five-part mystery thriller, the cast comprises actors like Nicolas Davauchelle, Finnegan Oldfield, Garance Marillier, Guillaume Gouix, Nailia Harzoune, Tomas Lemarquis, and Gregoire Colin.

Gone For Good: Release Date

The mini-series will premiere on Netflix on the 13th of August 2021, exclusively on the streaming giant Netflix.

Gone For Good: Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer of Gone For Good on the 20th of July 2021. At the beginning of July 2021, the mini-series was in production. But it seems, the series is ready for its release. If you’re yet to check the trailer of the mini-series, you can check it below: