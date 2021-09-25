Golf beauty Paige Spiranac explains reason she “loves” Ryder Cup

Golfing beauty Paige Spiranac has revealed her love for the Ryder Cup as Golf’s premier tournament teed off on Friday afternoon.

After Covid-19 caused the event to be delayed in 2020, Team Europe and Team USA rekindled their hostilities one-year later than they had expected.

The USA are returning to Whistling Strits in Wisconsin after losing their 2018 crown in Paris to the European side.

Spiranac, who was a professional golfer in the past, is excited about the competition’s return.

She tweeted: "I love the Ryder Cup so much, I wish more golf tournaments had this type of energy."







Spiranac has already offered advice to Team USA’s Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.

The stunning blonde took to Twitter to say: “Brooks [Koepka] and Bryson [DeChambeau] would be an unstoppable team. Pair them together. It’s what we all want.”

The American duo of Koepka and DeChambeau are two prolific winners, but they share one of the games bitterest rivalries.

However, Koepka has recently played down their feud, and his coach, Mike Schy, told The Times: “Whether or not they are both doing it to maximise their global profile, Bryson wants it over.

“Move on. Two big egos are the bottom line.

DeChambeau didn’t get off to the greatest of starts on Friday, and he hit a fan with his first tee shot in the opening fourballs.

He is well-known for his long drives. Fans watched in anticipation as he pulled his driver out with the green in view.

His drive went off to the left and he crashed into an unexpecting fan’s shin. Fortunately, the fan was not hurt.