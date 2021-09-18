Gogglebox wages and behind-the-scenes secrets exposed as Paige Deville quits

Former Gogglebox star Paige Deville has disclosed how much she and her mum Sally earned while filming the popular Channel 4 show before her dramatic exit.

Paige, 25, took to social media yesterday confirming that she was leaving, hitting out at the programme for offering “zero aftercare” to former cast members.

Birmingham-born Paige claimed that the show was “restrictive” and has since said it caused irreversible damage between her and Sally after her mother had decided she no longer wanted to participate.

Paige spoke out in a new interview about the financial incentive as well as the downside to appearing on one of America’s top shows.









Speaking to BirminghamLive, she said: “Filming is long. You would start at 3.30pm and finish at 12.30am and be paid £100 each per filming session.

“Filming is tough, you would stop to go to the toilet but other than that you wouldn’t have a break, you would eat while filming.”

The entrepreneur continued: “My mum wrapped her arm around me once for four hours. They didn’t want her moving her arm. It’s not glamorous, but it is hard work.







(Image: paige.deville/Instagram)



Discussing why she chose to walk away from the programme, Paige told the publication: “There have been problems within the family and my mum was given an ultimatum, the decision means I have nothing to do with her now. I think the decision is irreversible.

“It is very sad but that’s life, unfortunately, my mum said she would no longer be filming Gogglebox,” she said.







(Image: Channel 4)



Paige continued: “The show offered me an opportunity to work with another family member but I didn’t want to work with anyone else.

“My mum and myself had started the journey together and I wasn’t going to film with anyone else.”

She added: “Gogglebox reached out to me after I purchased a car. They have some control over your life.

“You are treated like a celebrity but you are not paid celebrity wages. I go shopping at 10pm at night because if I go in the day I get hassled by Gogglebox fans. I just don’t think it’s worth it anymore.”







(Image: paige.deville/Instagram)



Taking to Twitter on Friday, Paige said: “I have made the decision to walk away from Gogglebox.

“It’s been an experience but one I cannot continue with due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions and zero aftercare support. But hey, who cares about ex-cast, their NTA winners [sic].”

Now, Paige will be focusing her attention on her recruitment business after being asked to film “at the drop of a hat”.

For more of the latest showbiz news from Daily Star, make sure you sign up for one of our newsletters here.