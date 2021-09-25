Gogglebox turns X-rated as Stephen makes racy sex confession leaving Daniel red-faced

Gogglebox’s Stephen and Daniel were blushing on Friday’s show after watching Alice Levine’s raunchy documentary Sex Actually.

Stephen made a joke about Daniel’s favorite position while they were discussing the participants’ sex lives on webcam.

Stephen asked: “Would you want all your friends watching you have sex? Oh god, I can’t think of any worse!”

Daniel laughed and explained: “Well it’s only people logging into that system isn’t it?”

His husband replied jokingly: “Well they wouldn’t see much if me and you did it because we like to do it under the covers, as it should be!”









Daniel looked horrified at Stephen’s oversharing.

“Missionary! Under the covers! As quickly as possible” Stephen laughed.

Stephen laughed.

They were horrified at the same time by other Gogglebox family members. Pete and Sophie stared at it, then asked their owners why.







(Image: Channel 4)



Mary said: “Oh no, we don’t to see this Giles. When did people think it was clever or interesting to be perverts.”

The others were all wondering whether to keep watching it.

Pete was laughing so hard that Alice Levine, the presenter, read one of the participants’ measurements.

Sophie burst into laughter as Alice drank water while the couple was having a good time.







(Image: Channel 4)



Stephen got fans all emotional when he shared a sweet snap of the couple on his social media and captioned it “Be happy!”

Fans praised them: “If a picture paints a thousand words” with a heart eye emoji.

“Love you both” Another viewer raved about it.

“Beautiful photo of you both” One viewer sent a heart emoticon.

