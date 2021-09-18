Gogglebox fans fume over lack of tribute to cast members who tragically passed away

Gogglebox fans were left disappointed after tuning into the new episode only for there to be no tribute made to Mary Cook, Andy Michael or Pete McGarry, who all passed away this year.

The eagerly awaited new series of the hit Channel 4 program returned tonight with a bang. Season favourites Jenny and Lee, Sophie, Pete and the Malones all returned.

The first episode of the award-winning series’ new regular season did not include a tribute to those who had passed away.

Celebrity Gogglebox last Friday saw tributes to Mary Cook, Andy Michael and Pete McGarry at the end.







(Image: PA)



One Twitter user commented: “Very poor there from @C4Gogglebox @Channel4.

“No tribute whatsoever to any of the three cast members who have recently passed away. #Gogglebox”

Another tweeted: “There was no mention tonight of the three deaths in #gogglebox. @Channel4 is really bad form.

“A 5 second dedication at the end wouldn’t have taken much eh??”







(Image: Channel 4)



The new season began in the shadow of the recent news that the show has sadly lost three members of its cast.

However, the new series started with footage of Sophie, Pete, and Pete’s newborn baby.

Mary Cook, a Bristol native, died last month at the 92nd anniversary of their friendship. Marina was also a close friend and kept viewers entertained with their wit and humor.

Marina, Marina’s dear friend, has passed away. The cause of her death has not yet been revealed.

Andy Michael, the much-loved dad of the Michael family, passed away in August.







(Image: PA)



The Gogglebox team announced that his Brighton based family – including series regulars wife Caroline, daughter Alex and son Louis, as well as the other family members Katy and Pascal – will not return to the show.

Andy passed away last month with his family.

In June, Pete McGarry, a third cast member, died from bowel cancer. He had starred with Linda Gilbey and her son George Gilbey.

Pete and his family were beloved for their humorous remarks and loving relationship between them and Linda. There was also an iconic moment in which George accidentally flipped Pete’s shoe onto his chippy tea.

One fan added on Twitter: “Where was the tribute to the two lost cast members at the end of tonight’s episode? Have I missed something elsewhere?

“I am very surprised by @Channel4 if nothing has been done.”

Gogglebox airs Fridays on Channel 4 at 9pm