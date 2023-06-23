Gogglebox fans can’t believe how old Scarlett Moffatt’s sister is as she poses on milestone birthday

GOGGLEBOX fans can’t believe how old Scarlett Moffatt’s sister is as she posed for a snap on her milestone birthday.

The reality star, who is pregnant with her first child, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the teen on her special day.

3 Scarlett Moffatt fans all said the same thing about her sister’s birthday post Credit: instagram

3 Scarlett wished her sister a happy birthday Credit: instagram

Scarlett shared a number of snaps from over the years on her grid.

She said: “How is my little sister 17!! Ava I was nearly the age you are now when you were born!!

“The time has went so fast & my hormones can’t take the fact you’re 17!!

“But I’m so proud of the intelligent, funny, empathetic, kind, caring & beautiful woman you have become. Can’t wait for you to be the coolest auntie ever Happy 17th.”

Fans rushed to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday, as well as point out that they can’t believe how much she has grown up.

One said: “Omg no way. Remember her on gogglebox.”

“Already! 😮 wow! Happy birthday beautiful,” another commented.

“Happy 17th birthday, Ava! It feels like just yesterday you were a little girl, and now you’re blossoming into a remarkable young woman,” a third wrote.

Scarlett also shared some pictures to her Instagram story.

She wrote: “Happy 17th birthday to my little sister Ava

“My favourite person in the world.

“So proud of the intelligent, caring, kind, empathetic & beautiful woman you have become.

“You’re gonna be the coolest auntie.”

It comes after Scarlett looked amazing whilst flaunting her curves in a swimsuit as she counts down to giving birth.

She shared a selfie as she lounged in the pool in the garden of her luxury pad which she shares with her boyfriend, Scott Dobinson.

Scarlett sported a striped swimsuit with flattering ruffles surrounding the plunging neckline.

She wrote alongside the snap: “Another day of sitting in a tepid tub,” followed by a laughing crying emoji.

Scarlett recently gave fans a glimpse into her preparation as she gets ready to welcome her first baby.

She shared a tour of her baby’s nursery with followers, revealing a beautiful space decorated with hot air balloon wallpaper and a large white cot.

It comes as the TV star teased that it’s “not long” before she gives birth to her first child.

The couple revealed they’re expecting their first child in February.

Scarlett took part in Gogglebox between 2014 and 2016.