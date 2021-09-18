Gogglebox Baggs family make epic return to Channel 4 show leaving fans delighted

Gogglebox fans were overjoyed on Friday night as The Baggs family have made a return to the Channel 4 show.

The Baggs family was made up of mum Lisa, dad Terry, and their sons George, and Joe. They received mixed reviews from viewers on social media.

Although they did not make it to the seventeenth series, they are now back to give their views on the latest shows.

Fans rushed to their keyboards to as they spotted the Baggs clan back on their screens

Another said: “How annoying are The Baggs family on gogglebox.”

The sons George and Joe have since become successful on social media app TikTok and kept many people entertained with their hilarious pranks during lockdown.

On their return, fans took to Twitter to share their joy, one user said: “JOE AND GEORGE BAGGS AND THE FAMILY BACK ON GOGGLEBOX I AM SO HAPPY.”

Another sounded less than excited for their return, saying simply: “New people alert, and that other family back again.”

Let’s see if the family’s return will last more than one series this time round.