‘God’s Country’ With Thandiwe Newton Acquired by IFC Films

IFC Films has acquired the North American rights to “God’s Country,” a thriller and modern-day Western starring Thandiwe Newton that premiered at this year’s Sundance.

Julian Higgins directed the film that stars Newton as a reclusive college professor living in a small, Western town who gets into an escalating battle of wills with two locals who insist upon parking their truck and trespassing onto her land.

IFC Films plans to release “God’s Country” theatrically in fall 2022.

“God’s Country” is based on a short story called “Winter Light” by author James Lee Burke. Higgins and writer Shaye Ogbonna first adapted the story as a short film before expanding it as a feature, but this time turning the character into a Black woman and expanding the part and character’s backstory significantly.

While the film has the trappings of a thriller and Western, it’s far more of an intimate, slow-burn character study that shows the depth of even some of the locals whom you might expect to be monsters. And ’s critic out of Sundance specifically praised the richness of Newton’s performance, writing, “the weight of this film is on [her] shoulders. And, as always, she delivers.”

The film has an original score by DeAndre James Allen-Toole and cinematography by Andrew Wheeler. Cold Iron Pictures’ CEO Miranda Bailey and Amanda Marshall are producing the film, along with Halee Bernard and Higgins. Anthony Ciardelli and The Film Arcade’s Jason Beck will serve as executive producers.

“Thandiwe Newton delivers one of the most beautifully complex and realistic portraits of a modern-day woman dealing with grief and isolation within the confines of a traditional Western turned on its head,” Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, said in a statement. “Julian Higgins has impressively directed a taut thriller that will surely keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”

“IFC Films has established a deep commitment to independent filmmakers and a passion for movies that engage and challenge audiences,” Higgins said in a statement. “‘God’s Country’ has been a years-long labor of love for our entire team, and I am truly thrilled we’ve found the perfect home.”

IFC Films had also previously picked up “Watcher” and “Resurrection” out of this year’s Sundance.

The deal was negotiated by Scott Shooman, SVP of Acquisitions and Productions for IFC Films and Jessica Lacy of ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.

Deadline first reported the news.