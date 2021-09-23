GMB weather girl Lucy Verasamy flashes legs as she dons miniskirt in sun-soaked display

By Brandon Pitt
In
Good Morning Britain bombshell Lucy Verasamy blew away fans with her beauty yet again.

As she stood in front of a large bale of hay, the 41-year old ITV weather girl was nothing short of spectacular.

She shared her latest sizzling event on Instagram, sharing a collection of photos from her time in Worcestershire.

As she showed off her beautiful figure in a high-waisted miniskirt, the TV star looked country-esque.

To complete her outdoor-inspired outfit, she paired the striking skirt with a navy blue tee and wore a woven hat.



Lucy showcased her summer wardrobe as she flaunted legs in a fabulous miniskirt
Lucy showcased her summer wardrobe as she flaunted legs in a fabulous miniskirt

Other pictures included a smiley selfie with her co-star and chef Chris Baber, along with a huge hive of freshly made bees honey.

Marking her time spent on the road throughout the last month, Lucy captioned: “What a summery September it’s been so far!

“A reminder of sunny days mid summer when I learnt about (heatwave!) honey.”



Lucy and Chris sampled fresh honey straight from the bee hive
Lucy and Chris sampled fresh honey straight from the bee hive

She added: “It was fascinating to hear all about the honey making process from master bee keeper David – was hooked on his every word and then got to taste the honey straight from the hive/honeycomb!! a rare treat.”

The meteorologist’s on-screen partner in crime, Chris couldn’t help but add his praise for the experience either and chimed: “Best time ever Lucy,” in the comments section.



Lucy has been busy documenting her time spent up and down the UK for the M&S campaign
Lucy has been busy documenting her time spent up and down the UK for the M&S campaign

Others were more fixated on the TV stars appearance.

With one person adding: “You look incredible,” while another online user left a string of eye-popping emojis.

Lucy and Chris have travelled all over the UK teaming up with Marks & Spencer to visit farms, in a bid to promote M&S food – explaining the importance of reliably sourced supermarket goods.

Lucy shared photos of their adventures on Instagram.

The pair are supporting the Fresh Market Update campaign with M&S and showcasing the produce through the farmers and growers who work with the supermarket chain.

