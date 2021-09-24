GMB fans say show is ‘scaremongering’ as presenters discuss petrol shortages

Good Morning Britain viewers were left feeling rather unimpressed on Friday, as they accused the programme of scaring the public regarding the UKS’ petrol shortages.

Kate Garraway, presenter, and Ben Shephard spoke out about the fuel crisis that is gradually spreading across the UK because of a lack of HGV driver drivers.

While most viewers enjoyed the information, some viewers were annoyed by the program’s emphasis on the topic. This was especially since only a handful of petrol stations had been affected.

On Twitter, viewers shared their opinions.

One fan said: “First of all why are GMB scaremongering? And secondly, surely there’s other things to talk about than just this petrol ‘crisis’?”

Another viewer penned: “No the problem is you telling everyone there is a shortage of petrol!”

A third unimpressed viewer chimed in and commented: “There won’t be any fuel shortages or bulk buying if everyone stops listening to the media!! Don’t be taken in by them.”

While a fourth tweeted: “Britain running on empty’ is a grossly irresponsible headline. There’s plenty of fuel, but a disruption to supplying it because of driver shortages.”

This is a live TV story and is constantly being updated.

You can refresh this page frequently to receive the most current TV updates.

TV & Showbiz reporters are working to source the latest information, reaction, pictures and video related to this story.

You can also follow @CentralRecorder on Twitter or @dailystar on Instagram to receive the latest gossip about TV and celebrities 24 hours per day.

To get the latest news and to have your say, you can like our Central Recorder Showbiz page.

You can also sign up to receive the Central Recorder showbiz newsletters.

This page allows you to subscribe by entering your email address and clicking’subscribe.

Get flash alerts from the Central Recorder app so you don’t miss any of the most important stories.

You can also subscribe to our monthly Central Recorder news bulletins. This page allows you to subscribe by entering your email address and clicking’subscribe.