GMA’s Robin Roberts calls out correspondent for ‘not being sorry at all’ after he quickly makes apology live on air

ROBIN ROBERTS has called out Good Morning America correspondents for not being “sorry at all.”

After making a poor joke, he apologized live to the audience.

Wille Reeve, a reporter covering the headlines for the day on Thursday’s Show, joined the program.

Deborah Roberts started the segment first by telling everyone that Chipotle had sued Sweetgreen for its Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl.

Will then told his colleagues a father joke after he explained the lawsuit.

With a smile, he stated that “much like the Chipotle guac”, the legal fees would be more.

Robin, Deborah, and George Stephanopoulos cracked up at the jokes.

Deborah stated, “Couldn’t help but it,”

Will apologized. “Am I sorry?”

“No, you’re not!” Robin giggled. It was good.

GMA viewers were delighted to see Will return on their televisions this week.

Fans compared him to AL Roker’s segment.

Will led an appearance in an all-black matching athleisure outfit during a special segment on the April 5 edition of the morning show.

George introduced Will as part of the Walk With GMA segment.

Will was then able to check in from Central Park, New York City where he had helped the GMA crew celebrate Walking Day.

While walking along the street, Will had a conversation with George.

He was keen to emphasize the importance of moving out of your house and taking your steps into it.

Morning show viewers will be aware that Al, the Today host, first introduced walking segments to his morning program.

Famous meteorologist, John Doe, has long advocated getting 10,000 steps per day.

He brought along cameras to record his 2022 adventures. Walking for 200 days Fans were encouraged to go outside as well and take part in the journey.

He also has done interviews with many guests while on the streets.

A WILL IS A Will. A WAY IS A WAY.

GMA has been trying to make their segment of walking popular with Will, who is a journalist as well as a speaker and advocate for those with disabilities.

His work with ABC News and ESPN is well-known. His coverages include business, health, and technology.

Will was a delight to be seen on TV screens by his fans, who often cheer for him when he appears.

He’s been called “handsome” by many commenters.

While he may not be available all the time for guest segments on the show, when he does, it is quite an event.

AMERICA’S STUD

Previously, GMA fans were thrilled after handsome host Will Reeve joined the news desk this week.

This 30-year old has close ties to Hollywood thanks to his dad Christopher Reeve, who was the actor and Superman’s character in 1978.

Will, just like Clark Kent’s alternate ego Superman, established himself as an accomplished journalist when he was appointed to the anchor desk.

Reeve took an anchor role as the three main hosts – Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos – remain absent.

The 30-year-old interned at GMA before going to college, according to People.

Will went on to become a journalist for ABC and ESPN Sportscaster in 2018.

Following the loss of both his parents in childhood, the fill-in host dabbled with acting.

Robin, Michael, and George were absent throughout the week.

Will took his first step at the desk this week, and was joined by Whit and Juju Chang. They have been with the show for all of week.

His morning news program has featured weather reports and other stories several times.

