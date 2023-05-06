GMA’s Michael Strahan shared a rare, behind-the scenes video with Deborah Roberts while they reported on the coronation ceremony in London

Michael Strahan of GOOD Morning America shared footage from behind the scenes while reporting with Deborah Roberts in London.

Both journalists travelled to England to attend the King Charles III coronation.

5 Michael Strahan shares behind-the scenes footage from London /goodmorningamerica

5 Deborah Roberts was in town covering the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. /cleilapatra

5 Deborah has also posted highlights to her Instagram page /Deborah Roberts

The clip was originally posted by GMA on its official website Instagram Michael, 51 years old, shared with his fans a sneak peek at the preparations of this historic event.

We’re in London to witness the coronation. The athlete, sitting at the panel told his fans that his entire team was present behind the scenes.

Michael joined Deborah, who was 62 years old, and a host of morning show contributors at the roundtable.

As the cameras, lights, teleprompters, and other equipment were in the back, the camera panned the room to show the whole group.

It takes many people to get this to work. It’s going to be a great show. “Fingers crossed,” said the host, crossing his hands at the camera.

Deborah, behind him, was giving the peace sign by pointing her fingers as they were sitting in front of a beautiful view of the City.

Michael encourages fans to tune in to their broadcast for the day, before heading back to work.

They captioned the post: “BEHIND THE SCENES: @michaelstrahan shares a look at our setup for the #coronation at Westminster Abbey!”

GMA shared more videos in their Stories before the coronation to highlight the hosts of the show.

Deborah gives an update of how long they have until the event begins.

How long until showtime? “Perhaps 40 minutes before showtime,” she said before Michael, her co-host corrected her to say that there was only 35 minutes remaining.

“Thank you. The TV star added, “Mr. Strahan’s accuracy is true.”

We have our notes but we do not need them because everything is in order, don’t you think? Deborah laughed, showing a nervous look at the camera.

Leila Roker, daughter of Today’s weatherman Al Roker, was a young journalist who shared a post by Deborah, her husband and Today’s Al Roker. She captured an image showing her mother, Michael, laughing behind her news desk.

Deborah has also posted photos from her coverage of London’s festivities, which included pictures of her outside Westminster Abbey.

Deborah opened up about her relationship with Al during an appearance earlier this month on Live with Kelly & Mark.

The duo have been proclaimed the “cutest couple” by fans and have been married for almost 28 years.

Deborah talked about their beginnings.

Al, 68 approached her the first day she began working for NBC.

The twosome quickly became friends, and hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos asked how the relationship moved from friendship to romance.

Deborah said: “It was because he made me feel bad with his sweet kindness.”

She added that when she went to cover the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, she asked the Today host to check in on her apartment to water her plants and collect her mail.

Deborah nodded in agreement when Mark said: “You’re in a friend zone.”

Al did not just complete the task, but went beyond it, adding food to her refrigerator, and even leaving her flowers when she returned.

Deborah said: “I went on a date with him.”

Kelly joked, “He went straight into the husband zone!” He entered the “husband zone” straight away!

The long-term couple has been married since 1995 and share two children – Leila, 24, and Nick, 20.

5 Deborah Roker recently opened up about her marriage with Al Roker / debrobertsabc