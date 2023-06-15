GMA’s Michael Strahan faces off against ex Yankees star as host’s teammate admits pair ‘couldn’t resist talking trash’

MICHAEL Strahan has met up with a former Yankees player to support a good cause while playing a game of golf.

The Good Morning America host, 51, was recently seen in a photo alongside CC Sabathia, a former pitcher for the New York Yankees.

Michael Strahan faced off against former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia for a recent charity game of golf

Alonzo Adams shared the photo on Instagram and said he and Michael 'couldn't resist talking trash' while CC 'doesn't talk trash'

Along with Michael and CC, Alonzo Adams and Emmet Dennis also participated in the charity event.

The four snapped a photo while dressed in their best golf tournament attire – clubs in hand.

The GMA host was seen in a blue half-zip, a pair of khakis, black-and-white sneakers, and a white baseball cap.

The former MLB star rocked a white bucket hat, a green Nike long-sleeve, and a pair of grey joggers.

Yard signs featuring sponsors of the event could be seen in the background, which read “20th Annual Golf Classic” on top.

Alonzo shared the photo on Instagram, writing in his caption: “Took some time off from the studio to support a great cause.

“Englewood Health had an amazing golf tournament at Ridgewood CC. Played with Emmet, CC and Strahan.

“We had an absolute ball. I helped on one hole I think. Stray and I were teammates and we couldn’t resist talking trash to each other.

“We have a rematch from a beating we took last year. Pros vs. Joes as Stray labeled it. CC doesn’t talk trash…

“We’re still gonna beat the brakes off of them. I’m usually quiet, but Stray brings this out in me! Stay tuned!!” he finished.

CC, 42, also shared the photo on his Instagram account, opting for one golfer emoji to serve as the caption.

The photo was shared around the same time Michael attended his daughters’ high school graduation, where he reunited with his ex, Jean Muggli.

A FAMILY REUNION

The two were seen celebrating their twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, following the former custody battle over them.

Isabella, 18, took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off the several snaps captured of her and her sister, Sophia, 18, at their graduation from Convent of the Sacred Heart.

Both girls wore white dresses; however, they were some noticeable differences in the ensembles.

Isabella sported an off-the-shoulder pure white floor-length dress; meanwhile, Sophia donned a white short-sleeve squareneck 1950s-style dress with black polka dots.

Isabella had a multitude of photos in her social media slide show, including a pic of her and her sister, her with her friends, and her with each of her parents.

Only Isabella was in the pic that she shared of her and Michael, however, both she and Sophia were captured in the photo with their mom Jean.

None of the images in Isabella’s carousel post captured Michael and Jean together with the teen twins.

Isabella and Sophia’s parents seemed to come together for the sake of their daughter’s big day following the end of their nasty custody battle in April.

A FAMILY FEUD

Michael and Jean have battled over various custody issues involving Isabella and Sophia since the former NFL player filed for divorce in 2005.

The U.S. Sun exclusively revealed their custody case in North Carolina, where Jean and the twins previously lived before moving to New York, has been officially closed.

Isabella and Sophia turned 18 in October 2022.

In 2007, Michael was ordered to pay Jean, who he married in 1999, $15.3 million in their divorce and $18,000 a month in child support, according toNew York Post.

He was also ordered to pay $311,150 in back child support.

In 2019 court papers obtained by The U.S. Sun, Jean accused Michael of refusing to pay for his daughters’ horseback riding lessons despite “insisting” they remain in North Carolina to “pursue their extracurricular activities.”

Then in 2020, Michael accused Jean of engaging in a “pattern of abusive conduct” towards the twins.

He claimed she was physically and emotionally abusive.

The former New York Giants player also claimed she failed to bring them to court-ordered therapy sessions, volleyball games and horseback-riding events.

The abuse claims were later dismissed and they agreed to shared custody, according toPage Six.

Michael's twin daughters Isabella and Sophia recently graduated from high school and shared photos from their commencement

Michael Strahan was present at his daughter's graduation and reunited with his ex Jean Muggli for the occasion