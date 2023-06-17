GMA’s Michael Strahan, and his seldom-seen partner Kayla Quick on a NYC Gym Date hold hands while she bursts her tiny top

GMA Star Michael Strahan, and his girlfriend Kayla quick were seen on a recent date at the gym.

Longtime lover of morning show host tends to be out of spotlight.

Michael, 51 years old, left a New York City fitness center with Kayla (33), by his side.

A grey shirt, matching trousers and white sneakers were worn by the TV personality.

Kayla displayed a lot more skin in a bra style top, which she almost spilled from.

The outfit was completed with white and red sneakers, and leggings in a lighter color.

She walked with a sweatshirt tied around her and pulled her hair up to her head.

The other pictures without the sweatshirt showed her toned stomach as she walked.

Michael had only his mobile in hand, but Kayla was holding a bag with other things.

Showing off

Kayla keeps a low profile compared to her famous boyfriend but is sometimes spotted on the town.

Recent photos show her braless under a tight top on a solo trip.

She was walking along the streets in the Big Apple, with a close friend and without GMA presenter Michael.

Kayla combined the gray top with high-waisted jeans in light blue and high-top white sneakers.

She wore a hoodie and carried around a backpack on a strap.

Her dark hair was tied back in a bun and she appeared to be makeup free for this casual event.

Rare Sightings

They were reunited in March.

Both wore casual clothes. The former footballer wore a grey sweatshirt and sweat shorts with black leggings.

Her girlfriend wore grey sweatpants with a greyer sweatshirt.

Her hair was pulled into a bun.

Michael and Kayla both wore sneakers on their way to the gym.

Throughout the walk, they were seen talking.

They also seemed to be carrying various drinks and snacks at one time.

On other pictures, the couple was seen walking close together.

Michael held Kayla’s arm and his cellphone in the other hand.

The woman appeared to have been looking at a small screen while they were walking.

Michael and Kayla have been dating since 2015 but have kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Influencer founded Fizzness, a brand of beauty and wellness products that includes powdered beverages.

Michael posts very little about the woman, though she was featured in a post from 2021.

In the photo, the couple was wearing matching pajamas and three of their children.

Despite their lengthy relationship, Kayla and Michael haven’t made many public appearances together.

On the red-carpet, the couple made one of their last public appearances at a major event.Los AngelesIn January,

Kayla supported her boyfriend as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

