GMA’s Ginger Zee responds to fan’s uncomfortable question about Rob Marciano’s whereabouts

GINGER Zee has replied to a fan’s inquiry about “whatever happened” to Rob Marciano, insisting Ginger “took over”.

Ginger was the subject of one Twitter user’s queries about ABC’s meteorologist and weather-centric hosts.

The Twitter user asked: “Whatever happened to Rob Marciano at ABC? Seems like Ginger Zee took over weather.”

Ginger, never one to back down from interacting with fans on social media, replied to the comment.

“Hey Tasha!” she wrote, addressing them by name.

“I’ve been here longer than Rob and always had this position but he is still a part of the team along with Somara.”

Ginger was referring to meteorologist Somara Theodore.

The fan replied “Thank you Ginger. Good to know.”

Rob has been reporting from several dangerous locations as of late.

He has been on TV, but the fan might have been wondering about his whereabouts because he had previously been banned from ABC studios.

Page Six reported that Rob has not been in the studio for nearly a year purposefully, while he continues to report on the weather from other locations.

Multiple sources told the outlet that he was banned the studios after he “made a female colleague feel uncomfortable last year.”

“He was found to have done something… that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” said one insider.

Ginger did not continue replying to the fan’s thread about weather manipulation.

DOTING MOM

Meanwhile, Ginger’s eyes have swollen shut during a recent family outing.

On Thursday morning, Ginger posted to her Instagram.

She shared a photo of herself wearing a baseball cap and jacket as she watched her son, Adrian, play baseball.

Ginger wore a serious expression on her face and her eyes were not open all of the way.

The second panel was a video of her son playing baseball, hitting the ball, and running the bases.

However, Ginger revealed she was suffering while watching him.

“I am that mom on the baseball sideline who can not stop sneezing, eyes swelling shut,” the GMA host captioned the post.

“And loving it because I get to see my little guy do his thing.”

She added the hashtag “#allergies” to make it clear what was behind her uncontrollable sneezing.

‘WHAT A TROOPER’

Fans praised Ginger for supporting Adrian while suffering from allergies.

They took to the comments of her Instagram post to let her know.

“Yes. It’s all about them. Moments that will never come again. You are a trooper an it’s shows work an family,” wrote one fan.

To that, Ginger replied with heart emojis.

“We take it all on for the love of our babies!!! Play ball!!” said another.

A third added: “Enjoy every second! I know you do! Well… minus the allergies.”

“The allergies this season are sooo rough!” commented a follower.

GINGER’S DIG

Before suffering from allergies, Ginger threw shade at her husband, Ben Aaron.

She showed off her slender figure in a pair of skintight jeans.

The Good Morning America presenter took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and mocked her husband of almost nine years by resharing one of his videos.

The clip showed Ben, 41, with his co-hosts on WPIX explaining why he had placed a ringing telephone out in a plaza.

He captioned the post: “I’ve wanted to do this for 4 years. When I first started at PIX I asked to put a payphone on the street so that I could call it live on TV and mess with people.

“Today we finally achieved this and it was awesome. Would you pick up a random ringing payphone on the street? Huge respect to @tfranz93 and @tonyroe6364 @pix11news.”

When she shared the video, Ginger, 42, mocked Ben with a sarcastic caption of her own.

“My husband has dreams. His friends at @pix11news helped him make those dreams reality,” she wrote, before adding: “Please answer his phone if you pass by.”

Just hours earlier, the mom of two showed off her fit physique when she shared a photo of herself wearing a pair of skintight blue jeans.

The snap had originally been posted by Meagan Rothschild, who captioned it: “Making my annual post to thank @ginger_zee @nightline for stopping by the office to talk eating disorder recovery!”

Ginger commented on the post and said: “Wonderful to be with you today!”

The meteorologist has been very open about her own struggles with an eating disorder in the past.

As well as depression, Ginger has struggled with anorexia in the past and has also attempted suicide twice.

Ginger told People magazine in a 2020 interview, “I was a master at hiding my mental health issues. Especially from myself.”

