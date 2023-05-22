GMA’s Deborah Roberts shares concerning update on Today host husband Al Roker as he recovers at home from scary surgery

DEBORAH ROTTER has given an updated on the condition of her husband Al Roker after a complicated surgery.

He has recovered at home after having his right knee replaced.

5 Deborah Roberts provides an update about husband Al Roker Credit: INSTAGRAM/debrobertsabc

5 Today Show weatherman underwent knee replacement Al Roker

On Sunday, Deborah took part in an Instagram Q&A with her fans and followers.

Al’s progress was not as positive as The had hoped. Slower than Expected.

She said, “This was more difficult surgery and it has been harder for me to recover from.”

Deborah explained how a knee Al had had for many years that had been repaired had issues and needed to be replaced.

It’s a slow process,” she said. “He’s doing pretty well, but moving a little slowly.”

Deborah revealed that Al had been in the room when she recorded their message, but Al did not want to be on camera.

She said that she had spoken to him and found out that he would like to thank all of you for your thoughts about him.

Al is eager to return, but his doctor advises him to take things slowly to ensure a good recovery.

Entertainment’s most read articles

AL’S SURGICAL

Al had knee surgery on May 9, which led to his absence from the morning show.

The fans were getting worried because they had not heard any updates.

However, on Wednesday morning, the meteorologist posted an update on Instagram.

A video was shared of him showing the sunlight shining through his window in the hospital.

Al played the Bill Withers song Lovely Day.

And to let everyone know how he was doing, the host captioned his post: “Feeling grateful and #hopeful on this #firstday with my #newknee Who knew?”

STAND AND DELIVER

He filmed himself in the kitchen, cutting cod into pieces to make cod cakes.

Al is at home recovering from his surgery last week.

The Today host said he was making the cod cake in honor of Martha Stewart, who was on the show a few weeks ago.

Fans were more interested in Al dancing and moving to the music.

He was jamming to the remix of Hold Me Closer by Elton John and Britney Spears.

The fans of the actor were stunned by his miraculous recovery. They took to social media and left comments for him.

Enjoy the Best Wishes

“So SO glad you are doing well! You’re a joy to watch,” one fan commented.

“Kudos to you!!! “Kudos to you!!! “Said another.

Third: “Wow!” You are so brave to be up and cook again after having surgery.

“Cooking after knee replacement? One follower congratulated the cook.

Keep dancing, Mr. Roker!! Keep dancing!!”

5 Deborah by Al’s side following surgery /Deborah Roberts

5 Recently, he shared a standing video. /alroker