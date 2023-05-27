GMA3’s Eva Pilgrim is’so grateful’ that her fans replaced Amy Robach with Eva Pilgrim for the first time this holiday weekend.

EVA Pilgrim posted her plans for the weekend after she completed a hectic period in which she was a member of full-time team.

A clip from Good Morning America’s Instagram account yesterday featured the host.

5 Eva Pilgrim’s, Good Morning America’s, new permanent anchor channeled holiday weekend vibes on the ABC set Credit: Getty

5 Eva tried out some summer essentials while preparing for Deals and Steals. Evpilgrim

Eva reposted a clip on her Stories in which she lounged around one of the sets for the Deals and Steals section of the show.

Before filming began, the 40-year old sat on a huge blue beanbag and raised a drink.

Eva was stunning in her long, pink dress that she unbuttoned at the knees to reveal matching heels.

This vintage-inspired dress featured a collar with short sleeves and a white thin belt that was tied at the waist.

She sat back on her seat and leaned forward, laughing as she waved an empty glass of wine around. It was clear that the end of the week fun would begin.

A caption added to the clip: “Mood going into the weekend holiday.”

DeMarco Morgan and Eva Morgan were announced as the permanent hosts for the show earlier this year, following the affair scandal that saw Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, and others removed from the program.

‘SIMPLY FLAWLESS’

GMA’s viewers learned more about Eva Wednesday when she answered “rapidfire” style questions while in her dressing area for a Facebook video.

The TV personality, who is also a mother of a one-year-old daughter, seemed extroverted and cheerful during the Q&A, and many fans were quick to praise her in the comment section.

One person raved: “Eva is hands down the most genuine, fun person & simply flawless journalist.

I had the privilege of managing her when she worked at ABC Philly. She’s just a breath of fresh air. Eva’s new co-workers are super lucky!”

The second added “Love Eva” was also included. “So glad to see the fake Amy Robach gone.”

Another said: “Your job is so great and you are beautiful!”

NEW ERA

ABC Insiders Exclusively told The U.S. Sun Eva and DeMarco would be a good, safe choice in the light of Amy’s and T.J.’s drama.

According to a source, ABC did not want any overtly sexy content on GMA3 in the wake of Amy and TJ. The safest choice was made here.

The search for a new pair of hosts began after news of a relationship between Amy and T.J. was made public late last year.

Back in November, the stars – who were both married to other people – were caught on PDA-filled dates.

Apparently, the couple had been involved in an affair for several months.

ABC took the duo off the air after the controversy, and they were formally let go from their positions in January.

5 Eva’s fans are ecstatic about her new role as full-time presenter, describing Eva as “genuine” and a breath of fresh air. Evpilgrim

5 Eva took over the role of Amy Robach, who was fired along with T.J. Holmes after their relationship became public. Credit: Getty