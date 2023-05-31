GMA Robin Roberts replaces a favorite fan fill-in on the morning show as she is still absent following a wild weekend

GMA Robin Roberts was replaced after her weekend of fun by another host.

Robin’s absence was noticeable on GMA Wednesday.

5 Robin Roberts has not returned to her morning GMA show. Getty Images

5 A fill-in was brought in to replace her on Wednesday

Robin was gone from the show since last Thursday. Robin’s replacement, a new host filled in.

Linsey was previously asked to take Robin’s place.

Robin also missed Wednesday’s GMA episode.

George Stephanopoulos was out on Memorial Day with Robin.

Robin’s not given much information on her frequent absences.

She did, however, share photos and videos from her outing.

Robin has attended Taylor Swift’s concert at MetLife Stadium in New York City over the past weekend.

George and his family, including wife Ali Wentworth (and their children) also visited the area.

Entertainment: Most Read Articles

Robin’s return date to GMA hasn’t been announced yet.

WHERE’S ROBIN?

Robin has extended her leave from Good Morning America by adding a day on Tuesday.

Linsey Davi, who was also the anchor on Monday, will temporarily replace the host.

Robin was absent from the morning show on Friday, in order to get a jumpstart on her holiday weekend.

She and co-host George Stephanopoulos were both out that day, with Michael Strahan the only permanent host still at the table.

Whit Johnson filled in as host for George, and Juju Chan replaced Robin.

Both of the GMA hosts were out on Monday, as well, for Memorial Day.

This time, Linsey took Robin’s middle seat at the anchor desk, and Mary Bruce was in for George.

George was back in the morning on Tuesday but Robin did not return.

Linsey stepped in once again to fill the GMA star’s absence.

While Robin hasn’t given fans a recent update on why she’s still out from the morning show, the host did reveal she had a big weekend.

Robin took to Instagram to let her followers know she was at Taylor Swift’s concert at Metlife Stadium over the weekend, and she ran into Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay while there.

“Everything about @taylorswift concert last night was incredible! Her singing, the dancers, the different settings…all spectacular,” the 62-year-old captioned the post.

She went on: “Huge bonus was finally meeting this dynamic, talented woman @therealmariskahargitay.

“I have admired her since years!” I’m not the only one who feels that way. Swifties know that Taylor named one of her beloved cats after Mariska’s character on #SVU Olivia Benson!”

Mariska responded to Mariska’s post with the comment: “So fun!” “Congratulations to you.”

Robin’s co-star George hit up one of Taylor’s shows over the weekend, too.

The GMA personality’s wife, Ali Wentworth, 58, inundated her Instagram with two photo dumps from the event.

One slide show was filled with snaps of her, George, and their daughters, Harper, 17, and Elliott, 20, getting prepared for Taylor’s concert.

The other video had photos of the Stephanopoulos’ family enjoying themselves at the same event, and clips from the performance of the singer.

Ali snuck in a pic of George all gussied up in cowboy hat, with his arms crossed in front of him, showing off the back of his hands.

George had the number 13 in red glitter on one hand and the number 21 in blue.

5 She did attend a Taylor Swift show over the weekend. Getty Images

5 George Stephanopoulos attended the event as well