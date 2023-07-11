Glory Days actress, Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 2 Cast

Netflix has finally released the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer, and it brings with them a whole new set of characters. Mickey Haller is now tackling a brand new puzzle case. Who are the other new actors in this episode?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2, episode 2* —Still with a few loose ends to tie up from season 1’s Jesus Menendez case, Mickey is forced to contend with an almighty ethical dilemma in the Netflix series as his latest client, Russell Lawson, brazenly admits to being the real killer, leaving the Lincoln Lawyer searching for some much-needed advice from an old friend.

Lincoln Lawyer season 2, episode 2 cast

The Lincoln Lawyer does not focus its narrative on one case per week like many other legal dramas. Instead, it tells a story that spans over a whole season.

Haller is able to find new cast members in every episode. He seeks the advice of a wide range of individuals, from some of the highest-ranking lawyers to criminals from the gutter.

Cast main and repeating:

Guest stars and new arrivals

Lana Parrilla as Lisa Trammell

Lisa Trammell is the first newcomer in our list of cast members for season 2. Lisa Trammell is played by Lana Parrilla. She’s a respected local chef who has been a role model for the community. The second episode of the series is a complete 180 degree turn for Lisa after she crossed paths with Mickey at the beginning. She’s arrested on suspicion of murder.

Brooklyn born actress, who made her television debut in Grown Ups (2000) and has since appeared in Spin City along with Michael J. Fox, Boomtown and Lost. Her role as Once Upon a Time, in which she appeared on over 150 episodes from 2011 to 2018, is what fans will remember her for.

Elliott Gould as David ‘Legal’ Siegal

After a brief appearance in season 1’s sixth episode, Elliott Gould returns as David ‘Legal’ Siegal, an old partner of Mickey Haller’s father and an ally of the Lincoln Lawyer himself.

He has been in the business for over 60 years, having made his debut in 1964. Fans will likely know Gould best from the likes of the Ocean’s movies, Friends, The Last Goodbye and 1970’s M*A*S*H.

David Clayton Rogers is Russell Lawson

Taking on the role of Mickey’s latest client and self-confessed murderer, Russell Lawson, is David Clayton Rogers.

The Atlanta born actor has played 60 roles. He is best known for his work in Jane By Design and H+.

Fiona Rene, Glory Days

Glory Days – real name Gloria Dayton – is a vital cog within the workings of episode 2 as Mickey turns to her for help in circumnavigating the complicated rules surrounding lawyer-client confidentiality.

Reprising her role from the season 1 finale is Fiona Rene, who film and TV fans will recognize from the likes of Jane the Virgin, Grey’s Anatomy, 2021’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, Stumptown, Fire Country and the recently released video game, Diablo IV.

Saul Huezo as Jesus Menendez

Saul Huezo has been a mainstay in Season 1; this continues to be the case in early Episodes of Season 2, as the true killer is revealed and the Jesus Menendez case finally gets resolved.

The actor has yet to earn himself a starring role in a show but he’s been appearing as a guest star in a myriad of shows since the early 2000s including the likes of Chicago PD, NCIS: Los Angeles, Lincoln Heights, SWAT and The Rookie.

Sandra Marcela Hernandez as Jesus’ Fiancée

And finally, we end with Jesus Menendez’s other half, played by newcomer Sandra Marcela Hernandez.

The actress only made her debut in 2021, with an appearance in the series Made for Love and has since earned roles in American Crime Story, Grey’s Anatomy and the Hulu series This Fool.

Now you can stream The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 on Netflix. Netflix After Volume 1 arrives on July 6, 2023.

